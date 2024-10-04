GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. GeoPark has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $465.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.74 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 85,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

