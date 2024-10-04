StockNews.com Upgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Buy

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
UL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.
Unilever Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Unilever
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,030,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $5,417,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 598.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,992 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
