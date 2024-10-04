Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price at $13.15

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AAL stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,169,330,000 after acquiring an additional 806,770 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after buying an additional 1,823,928 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $22,819,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

