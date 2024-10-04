MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $142.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $147.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day moving average of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,818.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

