Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $101.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.34. Palomar has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.42 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,420.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $668,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $42,052,650.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.42 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,420.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,266 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Palomar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

