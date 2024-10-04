Brokerages Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT at $78.65

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.