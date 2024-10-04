PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $21.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,579 shares in the company, valued at $21,566,809.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,202 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,198.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,579 shares in the company, valued at $21,566,809.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,512 shares of company stock worth $2,190,991. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in PagerDuty by 1,537.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 170.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

