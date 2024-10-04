Brokerages Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) PT at $77.82

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

