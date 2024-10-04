Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target at $104.42

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,421. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

OLLI stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.52. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

