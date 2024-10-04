Brokerages Set Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target at $81.78

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.78.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Shares of LEGN stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.10.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).
