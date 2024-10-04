Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) vs. NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Critical Review

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Sensus Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $4.38 million 1.88 -$6.53 million ($6.30) -0.65 Sensus Healthcare $36.37 million 2.84 $490,000.00 $0.29 21.69

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroMetrix. NeuroMetrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensus Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensus Healthcare 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a summary of recent ratings for NeuroMetrix and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.98%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Risk and Volatility

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -181.04% -41.74% -38.57% Sensus Healthcare 18.27% 13.46% 12.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats NeuroMetrix on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and Transdermal Infusion system, a biophysical alternative to infuse high weight molecule modalities into the dermis for medical and aesthetic purposes without the use of needles. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Further, the company distributes laser devices, which includes applications for hair removal, vascular lesions, acne treatment, skin toning, and skin rejuvenation, as well as epidermal pigment removal for spots, freckles, and tattoos. It markets its products primarily to private dermatology practices, and radiation oncologists in both private and hospital settings. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

