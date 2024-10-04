Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Novartis AG’s Q3 2026 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novartis in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2026 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $113.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. Novartis has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,908,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

