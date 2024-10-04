GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for GoodRx in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for GoodRx’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -688.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GoodRx by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GoodRx by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

