FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $44.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in FirstEnergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.