Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NIKE from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

NIKE Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.