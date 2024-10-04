Analysts Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target at $22.33

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.
RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $23,186,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Sunrun Stock Performance
Shares of RUN stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
