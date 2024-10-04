Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boeing in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $150.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average is $175.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $149.49 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Boeing by 869.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.