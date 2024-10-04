Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.45. 95,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 97,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Vivakor Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $42.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivakor

Vivakor Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivakor stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivakor, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIVK Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

