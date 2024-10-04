VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.45 and last traded at 0.52. Approximately 285,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 231,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.53.

VERSES AI Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.72 and its 200 day moving average is 0.79.

About VERSES AI

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

