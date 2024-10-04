Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 7,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 7,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

