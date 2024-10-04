iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Trading Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.49. 6,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 5,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

