Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Trading Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.90. 13,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 728,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
Reborn Coffee Trading Down 3.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.91.
Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 196.20% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reborn Coffee
About Reborn Coffee
Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reborn Coffee
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What is a support level?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.