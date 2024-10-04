Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:HXS) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:HXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$79.18 and last traded at C$79.07. 25,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 42,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.82.

Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.09.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.