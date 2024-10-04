Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Powell Industries Price Performance

POWL opened at $232.22 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $72.51 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,704,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,552. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 55.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.