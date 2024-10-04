StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Price Performance
Shares of WWR stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $29.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
