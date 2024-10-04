StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.91) by ($9.37). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

