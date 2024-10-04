Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Formula One Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

