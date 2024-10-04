CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance
Shares of CAPL opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $803.32 million, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.51. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $24.19.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
