Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Shares of MBRX stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current year.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
