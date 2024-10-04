Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

SIRI opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,111,000 after buying an additional 363,551 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Sirius XM by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 353,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 14.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 490,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

