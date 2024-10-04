Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $87.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARE. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of RARE stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,091 shares of company stock worth $2,125,513. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 221,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.