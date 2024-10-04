U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $48.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.65.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,204,000. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $212,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 317,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 532,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.