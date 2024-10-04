IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $23.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IMAX Stock Down 3.3 %
IMAX stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $22.13.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
