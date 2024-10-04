Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) PT at $84.67

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. UBS Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $85.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

