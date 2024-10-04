Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) PT at $75.50

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

NYSE:KBR opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,674,000 after buying an additional 520,207 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,423,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 113,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,331,000 after acquiring an additional 196,693 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

