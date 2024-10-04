Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $154.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Generac alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Generac

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Generac by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $158.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $169.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Generac will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.