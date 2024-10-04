Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $195.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $140.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average is $136.41. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 154.18% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

