Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $211.75 Average PT from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $174.08 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $236.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $4,010,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,739,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

