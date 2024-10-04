Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price at $34.67

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNT

Verint Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. Verint Systems has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $437,692.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $437,692.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,251.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.