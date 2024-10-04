UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $17.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. UiPath’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,725 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 168,768 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of UiPath by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 565,216 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

