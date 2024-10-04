The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $192.76 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $187.84 on Tuesday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day moving average of $172.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

