Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Lowered by Zacks Research

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 510.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 571.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

