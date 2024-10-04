Analysts Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Target Price at $449.00

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $449.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $398.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $398.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.96.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,004,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.