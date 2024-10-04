DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $95.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.
DD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of DD stock opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
