DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $95.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 186,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 272,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 57,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.