Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Target Price at $184.13

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $173.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $184.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

