StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mastech Digital stock. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned 7.46% of Mastech Digital worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

