StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.90.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.