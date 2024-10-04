StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MHH stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 7.46% of Mastech Digital worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

