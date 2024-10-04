StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MHH stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
