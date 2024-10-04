Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) vs. Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Head to Head Comparison

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) and Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gold Royalty and Canadian Critical Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Canadian Critical Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Gold Royalty presently has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 172.61%. Given Gold Royalty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than Canadian Critical Minerals.

This table compares Gold Royalty and Canadian Critical Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -381.76% -0.53% -0.40% Canadian Critical Minerals N/A -22.20% -13.91%

Volatility and Risk

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Critical Minerals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Royalty and Canadian Critical Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $6.50 million 34.98 -$26.76 million ($0.17) -7.91 Canadian Critical Minerals $100,000.00 82.54 $1.09 million N/A N/A

Canadian Critical Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Royalty.

Summary

Gold Royalty beats Canadian Critical Minerals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Braveheart Resources Inc. and changed its name to Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. in January 2023. Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.