Brokers Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of C$64.85 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

TSE:OR opened at C$25.58 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.54 and a 1-year high of C$25.74. The stock has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.80.

In related news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

