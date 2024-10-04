Brokers Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of C$64.85 million during the quarter.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
TSE:OR opened at C$25.58 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.54 and a 1-year high of C$25.74. The stock has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.00%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
