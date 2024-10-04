Brokers Set Expectations for Peabody Energy Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

